Woman killed, 3 injured — including child — after house fire in Clearing

CHICAGO — A woman was killed and three others, including a 7-year-old, are injured after a house fire in the city’s Clearing neighborhood.

The fire broke out just after 6 a.m. Monday in the basement of a residence in the 5720 block of West 64th Street.

A woman, believed to be in her 60s, has died, according to Chicago fire officials.

A man, believed to be in his 60s, is in fair condition, a woman in her 30s, is listed in critical condition.

Chicago fire officials said a 7-year-old boy is listed in critical condition.

An investigation is underway.