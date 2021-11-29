Woman killed, 3 injured — including child — after house fire in Clearing

Chicago News

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

CHICAGO — A woman was killed and three others, including a 7-year-old, are injured after a house fire in the city’s Clearing neighborhood.

The fire broke out just after 6 a.m. Monday in the basement of a residence in the 5720 block of West 64th Street.

A woman, believed to be in her 60s, has died, according to Chicago fire officials.

A man, believed to be in his 60s, is in fair condition, a woman in her 30s, is listed in critical condition.

Chicago fire officials said a 7-year-old boy is listed in critical condition.

An investigation is underway.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News