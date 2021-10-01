Woman killed, 2 critically injured in Marengo car crash

MARENGO, Ill. — A 51-year-old woman was killed and two other people are in critical condition after a two-vehicle crash in unincorporated Marengo Wednesday night, according to police.

Police said first responders arrived at the intersection of Route 23 and Coral Road just before 4:55 p.m. and discovered a two-vehicle crash with entrapment and airbag deployment.

A preliminary investigation indicated that a 2011 Chevrolet Camaro was traveling north on Route 23 before crashing with a 2012 Honda Civic that was traveling west on Coral Road at the intersection, which was equipped with a four-way stop light.

The driver of the Camaro, a 51-year-old woman of Marengo, was the sole occupant in her vehicle and was taken to Northwestern Hospital in Huntley and was later airlifted to Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge where she was pronounced dead.

The driver of the Honda, a 26-year-old woman of Rockford, and her passenger, a 34-year-old man of Elgin were both ejected from their vehicle and were airlifted to Javon Bae Hospital in Rockford with life-threatening injuries.

Seatbelts were not worn by any of the vehicle’s occupants and drugs are believed to be a contributing factor in the crash.