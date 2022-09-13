CHICAGO — A woman who lost her feet and portions of her lower legs following a boating accident on Lake Michigan is now out of the hospital.

In a video obtained by WGN News, Lana Batochir shared that she is no longer at Northwestern Memorial Hospital and returned home to her family following an Aug. 13 accident in the no-wake zone north of Navy Pier, an area often referred to as the ‘Playpen.’

The video shows Batochir hugging her kids, whom her attorney Francis Patrick Murphy said she was ‘anxious’ to see amid her recovery. Doctors cleared the mother of two for outpatient rehabilitation.

Batochir shared that she feels ‘good’ and has relatively good mobility using a motorized wheelchair.

Batochir was injured after a boat allegedly reversed into an inflatable raft she and her friend were on. The boat’s propeller severed Batochir’s feet, who underwent multiple surgeries to amputate both legs 10 inches below the knee.

Another woman suffered severe injuries.

“I still have a long way to go but I am enjoying every little milestone,” Batochir said on her GoFundMe page, which has raised more than $185,000.