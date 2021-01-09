Woman injured in armed confrontation with CPD on West Side

CHICAGO — A woman is injured after being shot by a Chicago police officer in Chicago’s North Lawndale neighborhood Saturday afternoon, according to police.

Police said officers were in the 1500 block of South Karlov Avenue at approximately 3:30 p.m. investigating an illegally parked vehicle with three people inside.

Police said a woman inside the car was seen with a gun which lead to an armed confrontation with police.

The woman was struck multiple times and transported to Mount Sinai Hospital. Her condition is unknown.

Two others were taken into custody and are currently being questioned, according to police. One weapon was recovered on the scene.

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability is investigating the incident alongside the CPD.

The officers involved will be placed on routine administrative duties for a period of 30 days.