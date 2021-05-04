Woman in critical condition following double shooting in Park Manor

CHICAGO – A woman is in critical condition after being shot in the chest in Chicago’s Park Manor neighborhood.

Police were called to the first block of W. 71 St. around 5:50 p.m.

According to police, a 27-year-old woman was transported by ambulance to the University of Chicago Hospital. Police say a second shooting victim drove himself to the hospital.

No suspect is in custody. Further details were not released.

SkyCam 9 is over the scene, near the Lafayette Plaza Housing Cooperative Apartments. Camera caught what appeared to be a vehicle with its windows shot out.

This is a developing story. Stay with WGN for updates.