CHICAGO — A woman is in critical condition after her car crashed into a South Side Nissan dealership on Thursday.

According to reports, the incident occurred at the Western Avenue Nissan Service dealership on the 7400 block of South Western Avenue on Chicago’s South Side on Thursday.

Video captured shows major damage to the front and back of a blue SUV and the building’s wall and windows are shattered.

The cause of the crash has yet to be determined. No further information has been made available at this time.

