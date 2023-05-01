CHICAGO — A Chicago woman is hoping to find newlyweds after snapping candid pictures of them kissing while taking their wedding pictures outside of Map Room.

On Saturday afternoon during a rainy day, Kate Byrne noticed her dog reacted to bagpipes going off outside and she thought to herself “what’s going on?”

After throwing open the window shade, she was delighted to find a wedding party, complete with an entire bagpipe procession, walking toward the Bucktown bar and café Map Room.

“The song ended and I noticed them take a bunch of photos and I was like ‘I better take some pics,” Byrne recalled.

One of them catches the couple mid-kiss.

What seemed like an obstacle at the time turned out to be a cool effect as Byrne snapped the pictures, which took place at 12:56 p.m., through her window screen.

Courtesy Kate Byrne

Courtesy Kate Byrne

“At first I thought ‘oh this is kind of blurry,'” Byrne said. “But the more I looked at it, I thought ‘this is kinda ‘vintage-y.””

Byrne assumed the newlyweds most likely got married at one of the big nearby churches and walked over.

She immediately posted the pictures to Twitter. The couple was last seen walking east on Armitage.

As of Monday afternoon, the candid pictures have been seen nearly 100,000 times — but so far no tips have come in to locate the newlyweds.

“I’m surprised I haven’t found them yet,” Byrne said. “To have a different picture that they weren’t expecting I’m sure is cute.”

If you know the couple, you can send Byrne a message on Twitter.