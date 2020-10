CHICAGO — A woman was killed in a three-car crash in the North Lawndale neighborhood.

Police said the woman was walking westbound on 16th Street around 11 p.m. Thursday, when a stolen car traveling northbound struck her.

The driver of the vehicle fled the scene, leaving a boy in the car. The boy is in fair condition.

No other injuries have been reported.

The woman’s name has not been released. The incident remains under investigation.