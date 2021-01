CHICAGO — A 33-year-old woman was found shot to death inside a vehicle on the city’s West Side.

The woman’s body was discovered with a gunshot wound to the head around 8:30 p.m. Monday in the 3600 block of West Polk, according to police. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The medical examiner has identified the victim as Vanisha Patrick.

No one is in custody as Area four detectives are investigating.