CHICAGO — An investigation is underway after a 57-year-old woman died following a shooting and apartment fire on the city’s West Side.

Fire crews responded to a fire on the fourth-floor on the building in the 200 block of South Lavergne around 2:15 a.m. Friday. Upon arrival, authorities discovered a woman shot in the leg inside the unit.

A witness who lives in the building tells WGN he heard a loud bang then smelled smoke. After the gunshot, they said they heard someone running down the stairs and out of the building.

The fire was struck and the Chicago Fire Department transported the woman to an area hospital, but doctors could not save her.

The woman has been identified by family as Eunice Moman.

An investigation is underway.