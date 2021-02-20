Woman found dead lying in snow bank in Park Ridge, investigation underway

PARK RIDGE, Ill. — A woman was found dead Saturday afternoon lying in a snow bank in Park Ridge, according to police.

Police said officers received a call of a deceased person lying in a snow bank in a parking lot in the 800 block of West Higgins Road at approximately 12:30 p.m.

Officers arrived and confirmed the person, a woman approximately 40 years of age, was dead. The cause of death is currently unknown, pending an autopsy from the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The death is under investigation and police said the incident appears to be isolated.