CHICAGO — A death investigation is underway after a woman was found unresponsive inside an office building downtown, according to police.

The 40-year-old woman was discovered by cleaning personnel on the sixth-floor of a business office on the 0-100 block of Wacker Drive in the Loop around 10:50 p.m. Monday.

The woman was pronounced dead on the scene, police said.

Area Three detectives are investigating.