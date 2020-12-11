Woman found dead in vacant lot in Bronzeville

CHICAGO — A woman was found dead in a vacant lot in the Bronzeville neighborhood early Friday morning.

Police said the discovery was made around 4:30 a.m. Friday in the 4900 block of S. Prairie after an unknown person called authorities.

According to police, the unidentified woman had apparent bruising and swelling to her head and body, and was pronounced dead on the scene.

No one is in custody and Area One detectives are investigating.

An autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause of death.

Further details are unknown at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.