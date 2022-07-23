CHICAGO — An older woman and a Chicago firefighter are in the hospital after a multi-unit apartment fire in Uptown.

Chicago Fire Department officials tell WGN they were called to a fire in the 1300 block of West Winnemac Avenue around 11 a.m. Saturday. Officials said the fire started on the bottom floor of a three story apartment building before spreading to the top floor.

Fire officials said they took a woman in her 60s and a firefighter, who was injured while fighting the fire, to a local hospital. The woman is in critical condition, while the firefighter is in serious condition.

The Red Cross said they have stepped in and are helping more than a dozen victims who were displaced by the fire.