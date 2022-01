CHICAGO — A woman was fatally struck by a vehicle Wednesday night in South Shore.

Police said the incident happened in the 6800 block of S. Stony Island just after 8 p.m. The woman walked into the street and was struck by a 64-year-old man driving a SUV.

The woman was pronounced on the scene and no other injuries were reported, according to police. Her identity has not yet been released.

The driver was issued citations and the Major Accidents unit is investigating.