Woman fatally shot while inside vehicle in Humboldt Park

CHICAGO — An investigation is underway after a woman was shot and killed while sitting in her vehicle in the city’s Humboldt Park neighborhood.

Police said the 26-year-old woman was stopped at the intersection of Hamlin and Chicago just after 11 p.m. Sunday, when another car pulled up alongside and someone inside opened fire.

The woman was struck twice in head, according to police. She was transported to Stroger Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Her identity has not yet been released.

Police have not yet released a description of the vehicle involved in the shooting.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.