Woman fatally shot outside grocery store in Harvey

HARVEY, Ill. — Police in Harvey are holding someone in connection with the fatal shooting of a woman outside a grocery store.

The shooting happened at GSM Food Mart Deli, 40 E. 159th St., Monday afternoon. Police said the woman was standing outside the store when she was shot twice. She was transported to a hospital where she was pronounced dead

The woman has been identified by the medical examiner as 29-year-old Alexis Woods.

A person of interest in the shooting is in police custody, and police are investigating.