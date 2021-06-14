Woman facing DUI charges after allegedly striking CPD squad car Sunday

CHICAGO — DUI charges have been filed against a woman in a crash that destroyed a Chicago police squad car and injured two officers.

Ryan Briscoe, 29, faces two felony DUI charges, two misdemeanor DUI charges and a string of traffic offenses after she allegedly struck a CPD squad car near a gas station in the 5100 block of West Madison Street on Sunday.

Police believe Briscoe made an improper left turn and then crashed into the oncoming squad car, which was responding to a separate call.

The two officers were taken to local hospital and their injuries were not life-threatening.

Briscoe was injured in the crash and is due in bond court Monday. She was taken into custody in the 1500 block of South Fairfield.