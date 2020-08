CHICAGO — A woman has died after a fire on the city’s West Side.

The fire broke out just after 1 a.m. Thursday near Parkside and Augusta in the South Austin neighborhood.

A woman, in her 70s, was killed. A man, in his 60, was taken to the hospital in critical condition. He is now stable.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

