CHICAGO — A woman died in an apartment fire in Lincoln Park after her unattended cooking caught fire, according to Chicago fire officials.

Firefighters responded to the fire on the third-floor of an apartment building in the 2300 block of N. Commonwealth Ave. around 6:50 a.m. Tuesday.

The woman was transported in critical condition to Saint Joseph Hospital, where she was pronounced dead, officials said.

The Office of Fire Investigation determined the cause was due to “unattended cooking.” Fire officials also said there were no working fire detectors in the woman’s apartment.

No other injuries have been reported.