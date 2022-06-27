CHICAGO — An woman has died following an apartment fire in Uptown, fire officials said Monday.

Fire officials were called to a fire in the 1300 block of West Winnemac Avenue around 11 a.m. Saturday.

Fire officials said they took a woman in her 60s to the hospital in critical condition.

Chicago Fire Department officials tweeted Monday that there is now a fatality in that fire.

A firefighter was also injured in the fire.

Officials said the fire started on the bottom floor of a three story apartment building before spreading to the top floor.

The Red Cross said they have stepped in and are helping more than a dozen victims who were displaced by the fire.

The Chicago Fire Department’s tweet also said they would be handing out smoke detectors in the area Monday.