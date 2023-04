CHICAGO — A woman died Wednesday morning following a house fire in Roseland.

At around 6:40 a.m., authorities upgraded the fire, located in the 300 block of West 108th Street, to a still-and-box alarm.

Chicago fire initially arrived on the report of a person trapped.

A woman in her 50s died as a result of the fire.

There is no cause at this time as CFD continues to investigate.