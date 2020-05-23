Woman dead after Wicker Park fire

CHICAGO — A woman was killed after a fire in Wicker Park Saturday morning.

Chicago police said the fire happened at a coach house on the 2100 block of West Potomac Avenue around 4:50 a.m.

Officers responded to the fire and found a woman unresponsive inside. The woman was pronounced dead on scene and the cause of death is under investigation. Fire officials said the woman appears to be in her 70s, and her body was badly burned.

The cause of the fire is unknown.

No further information was provided.

