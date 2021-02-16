Woman dead after jumping onto Blue Line tracks: police

CHICAGO — Chicago police said a woman was pronounced dead after jumping onto the CTA Blue Line tracks at the Pulaski station.

Chicago police said they responded to a call of a battery in progress on the 500 block of South Pulaski Avenue around 5:30 a.m. Tuesday. They said a woman was involved in an altercation with someone and witnesses told officers that the woman jumped onto the tracks. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

CTA Blue Line trains are running with residual delays following the police investigation.

[Major Delays] Blue Line trains are running w/residual delays following an earlier police investigation at Pulaski. Service resumes between Forest Park and LaSalle. — cta (@cta) February 16, 2021

No further information was provided. The incident is under investigation.