CHICAGO — A woman was found dead in Lake Michigan after a boat was reportedly capsized into a break wall in Lake Michigan early Friday morning.

Police said a group of seven adults between the ages of 20 and 30 were on a boat returning to shore when it possibly struck a break wall and capsized.

Two men and two women were transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, two other women were transported to Stroger Hospital. All people are reported to be in fair condition.

CFD said the boat the woman was in ran up against a break wall in the Lake. Rescue teams were out in the Lake and near Navy Pier searching for the missing woman.

Drivers have been in the water for several hours trying to recover the body of the woman who died.

Many emergency workers are currently on scene and WGN will update as more information is recovered from the investigation.