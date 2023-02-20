CHICAGO — A woman is dead after she lost control of a car and crashed into a porch of a Norwood Park home.

According to police, the 30-year-old woman was driving near the 6300 block of West Bryn Mawr Avenue just after 9:00 p.m. at a high speed and lost control of her vehicle.

Police say she crashed into a wooden porch of a home at the corner of Bryn Mawr and Mulligan Avenue. She was transported to Lutheran General Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

There were no other injuries reported inside the home and police are still determining if there were other factors to the crash.

The incident remains under investigation.