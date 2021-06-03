Woman dead, 2 children critical after West Side crash; driver fled scene

CHICAGO — A woman died and three people are critical, including two kids, following a crash on the West Side Thursday afternoon.

At around 2 p.m., authorities responded to the intersection of Homan and Franklin on the report of a crash.

Police said a minivan driven by a 41-year-old man was traveling northbound on Homan when a sedan and SUV, struck the driver’s side of the minivan. The woman driving the SUV was transported to Mount Sinai, where she was pronounced dead.

Chicago fire transported two children and an adult in critical condition. At this time, it’s unknown which vehicle they were in.

Police said the driver of the sedan fled on foot and is not in custody at this time.

Anyone with information can leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.

We will update this story once more information becomes available.