Woman critically injured in fiery crash in Brighton Park

CHICAGO — A woman is in critical condition after a fiery crash in the Brighton Park neighborhood.

The accident happened around 5 a.m. Thursday in the 4500 block of S. California Avenue. Police said the woman, between the ages of 21 and 22, was a passenger in a vehicle when it hit two parked cars, flipped over and caught fire.

The woman was transported to Stroger Hospital in critical condition with multiple injuries to her body, according to police.

No further information regarding the accident has been released.

The crash is under investigation.