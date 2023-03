CHICAGO —A woman is in critical condition after a shooting that took place outside of a Garfield Park business Friday morning.

According to police, the woman was in an altercation with another person inside a business near the 3900 block of West Madison Street around 9:43 a.m. when she was shot in the abdomen.

The woman was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition. There is currently no one in custody and police are investigating the incident.