CHICAGO — A woman walking on a Wicker Park sidewalk was struck by falling debris on Wednesday evening.

At around 6 p.m., authorities were dispatched to the 1200 block of North Milwaukee Avenue for an injured person.

Police said a 22-year-old woman was struck by falling debris from a commercial building. She was transported in critical condition with a laceration to the head.

A vehicle traveling northbound on Milwaukee was also struck by the debris. The driver was not injured.