CHICAGO — A woman was arrested for retail theft at a downtown department store, and she claims she was sexually assaulted by a Chicago police officer inside of a station.

In a lawsuit filed late Tuesday, “Jane Doe” says she was allegedly sexually assaulted by a Chicago police officer inside of the CPD’s 18th district building in River North.

“This is a very crazy situation,” the Jane Doe said. “My god this is happening. I can’t believe this is really happening.”

On May 22, she was arrested for retail theft at the Nordstrom department store downtown.

“I got arrested for retail and there was a female officer and a two male officers. They came in and they was just doing the paperwork, and I was crying because I didn’t want to go to jail.”

The officer is personally named as a defendant in the lawsuit, as is the city of Chicago.

Surveillance video shows Jane Doe being walked into the 18th district’s holding area by a female officer. The video shows a male officer later entered the room and – the lawsuit alleges he “repeatedly asked Jane if she would have sex with him,” the suit quotes the officer as saying “When I came to Nordstrom, I didn’t want to lock you up because you had such a nice (expletive).”

“I’m like, ‘did he just say that?’ or is he playing with me? Like trying to get a response out of me or something.”

She says he touched her private parts and then, the suit alleges he asked “you wanna touch my (privates)?” When jane said no, he replied, “oh, so you just gonna wait ‘til we go out for pizza or something?” and later “placed her cuffed hand on the outside of his pants on his (privates).”

“I was like ‘oh my god,’ and I started crying.”

Surveillance video shows a number of other officers were in-and-out of the room and passed by it while she was being held, but didn’t directly witness the assault. The lawsuit says the environment for the alleged misconduct was made possible “because of the Chicago police department’s code of silence.”

“The code of silence, which comes up again and again, and again, with eerie consistency over the decades,” Civil Rights Attorney Jordan Marsh, who is representing Jane Doe, said.

“It kind of turns everything upside down,” Marsh said. “These are the people who are supposed to protect you, even, and especially when you’ve been arrested for a crime their job is not only to protect, but enforce your constitutional rights, and what he did was he violated the most fundamental rights that she had.”

In a written statement a spokeswoman for the city said “the law department has not been officially served with the complaint. We will have no further comment as the matter is now in litigation.”

Jane Doe was held for nearly three hours before being led out of the holding area. The lawsuit claims she suffered “physical and emotional distress.”

“The police is they doing their job, they protect you but he took advantage of me. And I was afraid, like, afraid of saying anything because I was like, ‘this is a police officer. Who’s going to be on my side?’”

Jane Doe said she believes the officer’s body worn camera was not recording during the alleged assault.

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability are investigating the allegations.

A COPA spokeswoman said “this is currently an active and ongoing investigation. We have no additional details to provide at this time.”