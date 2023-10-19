CHICAGO — A woman has been charged with stabbing a 13-year-old girl and attacking two others on the city’s West Side in August.

Police said Kiara Roberts, 33, faces one felony count of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and two misdemeanor counts of battery.

Roberts was arrested Wednesday after being identified as the offender who, on August 31, stabbed a 13-year-old girl, struck a 37-year-old woman and forcefully pushed a 15-year-old girl in the 3200 block of West Douglas Boulevard, according to police.

Roberts was placed into custody and charged accordingly.

She is scheduled to appear for a detention hearing Thursday.