Woman charged with attempted murder in Lake Shore Drive shooting

CHICAGO — A woman has been charged in a shooting on Lake Shore Drive, police say.

Jennifer Medina, 26, is charged with one count of first degree attempted murder. Medina was arrested at 9:30 p.m. Sunday in the 9100 block of Windsor Lane in Bridgeview.

Police said the shooting happened around 1:20 p.m. Sunday in the 300 block of South Lake Shore Drive.

A 19-year-old woman inside a white Dodge Caliber was stopped at Jackson Drive when another vehicle pulled up next to her. Police said the woman and people in the other vehicle spoke, when someone in the backseat fired shots into the Dodge Caliber.

The 19-year-old was shot in the head. She was transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in critical condition.

Police say the believe the shooting was not random.