Woman charged in murders of man, woman found inside Algonquin home

ALGONQUIN, Ill. — Authorities in Colorado have arrested and charged a woman in the deaths of two people found inside a home in Algonquin.

Police have identified the suspect as 39-year-old Arin Fox. Fox is charged with four counts of first-degree murder, two counts of possession of a stolen motor vehicle and one count of aggravated battery, according to police.

Algonquin police responded to a wellbeing check around 6 p.m. Sunday on the 600 block of Red Coach Lane. Upon arrival, officers found a man and woman dead inside the home.

Police said both victims suffered apparent fatal wounds and an autopsy is scheduled for both victims.

The McHenry County Coroner’s Office has identified the victims as 73-year-old Leonard J. Gilard Jr. and 69-year-old Noreen S. Gilard.

Fox fled to Colorado after the crime occurred and is currently being detained in the Douglas County (Colorado) Detention Center, awaiting extradition.

This incident is believed to be domestic violence related and is being thoroughly investigated. It is not believed that there is any threat to the community at this time.

