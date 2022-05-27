CHICAGO — A woman has been charged in the murder of her 8-year-old daughter who was found dead in Uptown Wednesday.

Andreal Hagler, 38, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder after police identified her as the person who killed Amaria Osby.

Police said the little girl was found inside an apartment in the 4600 block of North Winthrop Avenue sometime before 11:30 a.m. Wednesday. Hagler was arrested shortly after.

Details surrounding the girl’s death remain limited but she allegedly died from asphyxiation, according to the Chicago Tribune. Police are awaiting confirmation from the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office.

On Thursday, neighbors expressed their heartbreak over Amaria’s sudden death.

“I feel very sad, I feel very hurt,” Gladys Torres, a neighbor, said.

Neighbors said the girl lived with her mother. Torres said she always saw the mom taking care of Amaria, and said she never saw anything bad.

WGN News reached out to the state’s Department of Children and Family Services upon learning that an investigator had visited the girl’s home a day before her death.

In response, DCFS said: “The Department of Children and Family Services had prior contact with this family, including a visit on May 24 with the mother and daughter where no signs of abuse, neglect or danger were noted by our investigator. This family previously participated in intact family services from a substance abuse-related incident in 2017. The recent visit was the result of an allegation of domestic violence and was the first contact with the family since closing the prior case in 2018.”

DCFS added that the domestic violence allegation involved abuse of one parent by the other, not abuse of the child.

Neighbors said they treated Amaria like family and miss her deeply.

“A very happy baby every year for Christmas,” Torres said. “I would get her a little gift and for her birthday because her birthday was March 24 and that’s my son’s birthday.

Hagler is due in bond court Friday.