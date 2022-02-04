Woman charged in death of 4-year-old struck by vehicle at school park in Harvey

HARVEY, Ill. — A woman was charged in the death of a Harvey 4-year-old who was struck and killed by a vehicle while she was playing at a school park.

Swaleha Vhora, 32, is facing reckless homicide charges, according to the Harvey Police Department on Friday. She was released after posting bond.

Police said Vhora was on her cellphone at the time of the fatal accident. She also had three children in the car with her.

Violet Singleton, 4, was at an elementary school playground on the 70 block of East 152nd Street around 3 p.m. on Sept. 8 when Vhora was driving nearby, jumped the curb, drove over a fence, hit a swing set and struck the girl. Vhora stayed at the scene, but was initially released without charges.

Police said their investigation took time as state police helped to reconstruct the accident, and the FBI analyzed cellphone records.