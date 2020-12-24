Woman, boy killed after hit-and-run in Gage Park

CHICAGO — A woman and a 12-year-old boy are dead after a hit-and-run in the city’s Gage Park neighborhood.

The incident happened around 8 p.m. Wednesday at the corner of 55th and Troy, when the two were struck by a Chevy Malibu.

The 48-year-old woman was transported to the University of Chicago Hospital and the boy was transported to Comer Children’s Hospital, where they were both pronounced dead.

The medical examiner has identified the victims as Araceli Gutierrez and Giovanne Bucio.

Chicago police are asking the public for help in finding a dark colored Chevy Malibu, possibly a model between 2009 and 2012 body styles.

Police believe the vehicle will have front end damage near the driver’s side headlight area.

