HINSDALE, Ill. — A woman was attacked at the Hinsdale Oasis, according to Illinois State Police.

The incident happened around 6:18 p.m. Tuesday in the parking lot off of Interstate 294, southbound of milepost 25.

Police said the woman was transported by helicopter to a local area hospital. The extent of her injuries and condition are unknown at this time.

No further information has been provided. Police have not said if anyone is in custody.