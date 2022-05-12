CHICAGO — A woman was arrested and charged for looting on Michigan Avenue back in 2020, according to Chicago police.

Savannah Scott, 23, was arrested Tuesday on the 6400 block of South Lowe Avenue after being identified as the offender who entered a store on the 400 block of North Michigan Avenue on Aug. 10, 2020 and took merchandise without paying. The store was closed at the time of the incident.

That day in 2020, hundreds of looters targeted businesses on the Mag Mile and in the River North area, clearing out stores as 100 people were arrested and 13 police officers were injured during skirmishes throughout the night.

CPD Supt. David Brown said social media posts following a police-involved shooting in Englewood sowed the seeds of chaos.

Scott faces two felony counts of looting and one felony count of burglary. She is due in bond court Thursday.

No further information was provided.