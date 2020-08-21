Woman, 73, shot while opening back door of home in Calumet Heights

CHICAGO — A 73-year-old woman is in serious condition after being shot in her home in the Calumet Heights neighborhood.

Police said the incident happened just after 2 a.m. Friday in the 9000 block of South Oglesby, as the woman was opening the back door to let a visiting relative inside. Someone outside fired shots, striking the woman in the chest.

She was transported to University of Chicago Hospital in serious condition.

The relative told police he believes he was the intended target, but he does not know who opened fire.

No one is in custody. Area Two detectives are investigating.