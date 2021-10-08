Woman, 71, shot by husband who mistook her for home intruder

CHICAGO — A 71-year-old woman was shot by her husband who mistook her for a home intruder in the city’s West Town neighborhood.

Chicago police said the woman was entering her home on the 2100 block of West Superior Street around 9:30 p.m. Thursday when she was shot in the lower back. Her husband, who has a valid FOID card, thought she was a home intruder and fired shots.

The woman was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition.

The husband was been taken in for questioning and Area Three detectives are investigating.

No further information was provided.