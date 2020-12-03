Woman, 70, killed in hit-and-run crash in the Loop

CHICAGO — A 70-year-old woman was killed in a hit-and-run crash in the Loop

The incident happened around 12:20 a.m. Thursday in the 300 block of E. Wacker Drive, at the intersection of Lower Wacker Drive and Columbus.

Police said the woman was driving a Honda sedan when it collided with a blue Buick sedan in the intersection.

The driver of the blue sedan fled the scene and is not in custody.

The woman was transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

The Major Accidents unit is investigating.

Anyone with information regarding the hit-and-run are urged to contact Chicago police.