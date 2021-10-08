Woman, 64, fatally struck by vehicle while crossing street on North Side

CHICAGO — A 64-year-old woman was struck and killed by a vehicle while crossing the street on the city’s North Side, according to police.

Police said the incident happened around 6 a.m. Friday in the 2500 block of W. Devon in West Rogers Park.

The woman was crossing the street southbound on Maplewood, when a 40-year male driver traveling west on Devon struck her, police said.

The driver remained at the scene. The woman was transported to St. Francis Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

The accident is under investigation.