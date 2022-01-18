Woman, 49, dies days after being shot in head while driving on South Side

CHICAGO — A 49-year-old woman who was shot in the head while driving Friday on the city’s South Side has died.

According to the Cook County medical examiner’s office, Tamiko L. Talbert died Sunday at Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn.

Police said Talbert was driving on the 7100 block of S. Artesian Avenue around 4:40 a.m. Friday when someone in the back seat of a black SUV fired shots. The woman was struck in the head and crashed into a parked vehicle.

An autopsy revealed that she died of a gunshot wound to her head.

No one in custody and Area One detectives are investigating.