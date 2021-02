CHICAGO — A 31-year-old woman was carjacked late Sunday night in Wicker Park.

According to the Chicago Sun-Times, the woman was standing next to her Dodge Journey around 11:30 p.m. in the 1400 block of North Milwaukee Avenue, when a man exited a maroon SUV and approached her. Police said he threatened her and demanded her vehicle.

The Sun-Times reports the man got into her vehicle and fled, along with the maroon SUV.

No one is in custody. Area Three detectives are investigating.