Woman, 30, charged with filing false police report after claiming child was inside stolen car

CHICAGO — Chicago police have charged the mother of a 7-month-old boy after she falsely claimed the child was inside her vehicle when it was stolen on the city’s South Side Monday.

Police initially did not say where they found the boy, but police later said the child was found safely in the care of a baby sitter.

Sade Owens, 30, was arrested Monday night just before 9:40 p.m. in the 5100 block of South Wentworth Avenue. Owens was charged with one felony count of false report of offense.

Police said an investigation determined the child was never in the vehicle, which was stolen by an unknown offender Monday afternoon in the 2700 block of West 71st Street.

Owens is due in bond court on Thursday.