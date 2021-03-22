Woman, 29, sexually assaulted on North Side

CHICAGO — A 29-year-old woman was sexually assaulted on the city’s North Side.

Police said the incident happened around 3:45 a.m. Sunday in the 1000 block of West School Street in Lake View.

The woman was walking west when a man grabbed her from behind, told her he had a gun and forced her into an alley where he sexually assaulted her, police say.

According to police, the man is described as being about 5-foot-10 and wearing a black nylon over his head. He was in his late 20s to early 30s.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area Three detectives at 312-744-8261.