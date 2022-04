CHICAGO — A 27-year-old woman was killed in a crash Wednesday morning in University Village.

Police said the accident happened around 4:40 a.m. in the 1000 block of W. Roosevelt when a woman driving a Honda Civic crashed into a fence.

She was transported to the University of Chicago Hospital where she was pronounced dead, according to police.

The woman’s identity has not yet been released.

No other injuries were reported. The crash is under investigation.