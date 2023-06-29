CHICAGO — A 26-year-old woman was rescued from Lake Michigan by a CPD officer Thursday afternoon, police said.

According to police, officers responded to a call of a person in the water near the 100 block of East LaSalle Street in Lake Michigan.

Police said an officer jumped into lake Michigan with an emergency life raft and swam out to rescue the woman.

The woman and the officer were able to exit the water safely within minutes.

The woman was transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in fair condition. The officer was also transported to an area hospital in fair condition.

There were no other injuries were reported. Chicago Police Department will be holding a press conference to discuss the incident Thursday afternoon.

