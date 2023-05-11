CHICAGO — A 23-year-old woman who has been reported missing was last seen wearing a blonde wig and suffers from bipolar disorder, police said.

According to police reports, Tiana ‘Nana’ Pillow was last seen near 78th Street and Phillips Avenue Monday around noon.

Reports said Pillow was seen wearing a blonde wig with a tan scarf wrapped around it, a black and white jogging suit which has Nike swooshes down both sleeves and pant legs. She was wearing a small backpack.

Police said Pillow goes by the nickname ‘Nana’ and has bipolar disorder and is prone to depression.

Police reported that she frequents the 63rd Street beach area.

If any information is recovered on the woman, contact police or the special victim’s unit at 312-747-8274.